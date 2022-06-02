Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 206.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,030 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.31% of Ambarella worth $23,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 585.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $83.41 on Thursday. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.60 and a twelve month high of $227.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.85 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.60.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $90.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Ambarella from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen cut their target price on Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ambarella from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.56.

In related news, Director Andrew W. Verhalen acquired 11,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,798.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $25,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,482 shares of company stock valued at $14,415,929 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

