Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 754,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,990 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $18,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. 49.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $45.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.69 and a 200-day moving average of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.53. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $49.30.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.85 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 22.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

In related news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 300,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $13,584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,459,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,781,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 980,057 shares of company stock valued at $43,183,972 over the last quarter. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NFE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

