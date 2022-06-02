Point72 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,544,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225,775 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Alight were worth $27,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FPR Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alight by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 24,138,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,942,000 after buying an additional 5,216,239 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Alight during the fourth quarter valued at $837,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Alight during the fourth quarter valued at $1,961,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alight by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 803,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 38,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alight by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,377,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 695,128 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $446,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $95,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 394,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,451.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 752,305 shares of company stock worth $7,618,465. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

NYSE:ALIT opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.33. Alight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $13.34.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter. Alight had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. On average, analysts expect that Alight, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

