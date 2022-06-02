Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $25.92 Million Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,215,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,001,546 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.43% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $25,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 42,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,288,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,091,000 after buying an additional 349,623 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 459,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 506,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after buying an additional 13,385 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Nomura Instinet raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $15.30 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.41.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average of $17.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.88.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

