Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $22.51 Million Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,391 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of AMETEK worth $22,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in AMETEK by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,295,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,366,824,000 after acquiring an additional 60,786 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in AMETEK by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,804,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,147,509,000 after buying an additional 60,518 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AMETEK by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,158,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $758,508,000 after purchasing an additional 279,449 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,682,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,469,000 after acquiring an additional 56,026 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,379,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,259,000 after acquiring an additional 197,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock opened at $120.43 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.37 and a 12-month high of $148.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.16 and a 200 day moving average of $133.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.30.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

