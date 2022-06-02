Point72 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 82.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,367,100 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in NCR were worth $20,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,631,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NCR by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,517,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $181,618,000 after purchasing an additional 115,857 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NCR by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,086,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,081,000 after purchasing an additional 120,963 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of NCR by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,946,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,191,000 after buying an additional 340,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NCR by 887.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,887,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $116,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. NCR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.99.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.31). NCR had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on NCR shares. TheStreet cut shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

NCR Company Profile (Get Rating)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

