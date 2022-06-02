Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 225,440 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 219.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,440 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $24,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BERY. CSS LLC IL raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 14,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 436.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,614,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,038,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,414,000 after acquiring an additional 67,217 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Shares of BERY opened at $57.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.25. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.02 and a 200-day moving average of $63.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BERY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.70.

About Berry Global Group (Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.