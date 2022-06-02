Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 283.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,450 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 192,550 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of Globus Medical worth $18,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 535 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMED has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.31.

In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $2,457,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 601,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,917,488.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,484 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,143 over the last ninety days. 24.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GMED opened at $64.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.21. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.21 and a 1-year high of $84.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $230.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

