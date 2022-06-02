Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 317,300 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 528.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,300 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.36% of Stifel Financial worth $26,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 119.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SF opened at $63.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.28. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $57.76 and a 12-month high of $83.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.94 per share, with a total value of $619,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,311,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,223,470.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

