PlayDapp (PLA) Price Reaches $0.54

PlayDapp (PLA) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 2nd. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $196.29 million and approximately $29.87 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayDapp coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001804 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PlayDapp has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp (PLA) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 362,829,427 coins. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames . The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io . PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

