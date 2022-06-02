Piper Sandler Increases Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $125.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.05.

Nutrien stock opened at $94.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $57.08 and a 52-week high of $117.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.75.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 11.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,540,000 after acquiring an additional 155,099 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 153.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 17,404 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 854.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 165,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,586,000 after buying an additional 147,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the third quarter worth about $1,204,000. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

