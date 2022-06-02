Pinkcoin (PINK) Reaches Market Cap of $509,888.13

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 1st. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $509,888.13 and approximately $3.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.79 or 0.00197328 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00005194 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003167 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000543 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00009667 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001133 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.18 or 0.00319493 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 461,378,004 coins and its circulating supply is 436,117,568 coins. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

