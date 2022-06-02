PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,100 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the April 30th total of 123,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
PML stock opened at $11.72 on Thursday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $15.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.78.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
