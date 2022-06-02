PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Shares Down 0.1%

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $99.65 and last traded at $99.65. Approximately 4,614,944 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 216% from the average daily volume of 1,460,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.72.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.85 and a 200 day moving average of $100.77.

Get PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MINT. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the first quarter worth about $105,208,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 749,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,124,000 after buying an additional 327,531 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,838,000. Rain Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 635.1% during the first quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 141,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,172,000 after buying an additional 122,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 322,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,718,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.