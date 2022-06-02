PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.25

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.25 and traded as low as $7.28. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II shares last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 68,010 shares traded.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.25.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile (NYSE:PCK)
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
