PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.25

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.25 and traded as low as $7.28. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II shares last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 68,010 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 12.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,780 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $201,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

