Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,385 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,215,000 after purchasing an additional 135,736 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,053,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $663,123,000 after purchasing an additional 229,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,474,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,911,000 after acquiring an additional 32,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,637,000 after acquiring an additional 90,703 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,353,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,572,000 after acquiring an additional 107,291 shares during the period. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total value of $2,523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 42,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $4,621,830.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,402.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 554,311 shares of company stock valued at $59,776,885 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $89.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $82.51 and a 1 year high of $120.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.01.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.40.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.