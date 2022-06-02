Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Sells 273,275 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 99.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,275 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Zscaler by 226.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $326.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.75.

In other news, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $1,494,336.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $641,155.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZS traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $151.98. 2,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,345,837. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.12 and a twelve month high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

