Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Has $458,000 Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,653,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,299,437,000 after buying an additional 1,295,323 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,020,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,003,000 after purchasing an additional 102,685 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,547,000 after purchasing an additional 703,842 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $180.02 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.54 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of -62.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $375.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.83.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

