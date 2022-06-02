Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Has $292,000 Stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $94,106,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,600,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,493,000 after purchasing an additional 67,147 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 430.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after buying an additional 48,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 464,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,474,000 after buying an additional 45,439 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

GSHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.43.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 38,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $3,172,505.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,978,349.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick Ryan Langston sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,472 shares of company stock worth $6,409,944. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,528. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.83 and a 200-day moving average of $90.23. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $43.66 and a 12 month high of $181.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.