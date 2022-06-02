Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,180 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PING. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,439,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,069,000 after buying an additional 1,024,842 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,672,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,662,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,410,000 after buying an additional 57,701 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,013,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,073,000 after buying an additional 645,200 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,480,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,872,000 after buying an additional 457,462 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PING shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

In related news, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 26,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $783,106.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 472,214 shares in the company, valued at $13,920,868.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $2,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 224,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,259,867. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PING opened at $19.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.61. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $30.40.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.60 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. Ping Identity’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

