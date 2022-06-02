Phoenix Footwear Group (OTCMKTS:PXFG) Stock Price Up 62.5%

Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXFG – Get Rating) rose 62.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 9,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09.

Get Phoenix Footwear Group alerts:

Phoenix Footwear Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PXFG)

Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and sells women's footwear primarily in the United States. The company offers its products under the Trotters and SoftWalk brand names. It distributes its products through department stores, specialty and independent retail stores, mail order catalogues, and Internet retailers, as well as directly to consumers through SoftWalkshoes.com and trotters.com Websites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Footwear Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Footwear Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.