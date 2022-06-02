Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,840,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,090. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 145.74. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $36.35.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 4.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 469.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PECO shares. Compass Point began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $36.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,300,000 after buying an additional 8,958,751 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,393,000 after buying an additional 5,965,943 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 454.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,964,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 126.2% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,944,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,530 shares in the last quarter. 36.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.