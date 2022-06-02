Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $103.18 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 67.60%.

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.29.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

