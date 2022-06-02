Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Raised by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,875,000 after buying an additional 2,152,766 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,783,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,477,299,000 after buying an additional 1,025,283 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,859,000 after buying an additional 1,992,512 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,512,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,093,000 after buying an additional 793,619 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,333,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,702,000 after purchasing an additional 214,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.95. The stock had a trading volume of 37,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,633,137. The company has a market capitalization of $162.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

