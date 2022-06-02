PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 440,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,553,000 after acquiring an additional 135,394 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 59,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 128,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,259,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 110,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,692,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $166.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.38. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.61 and a 1-year high of $177.62. The firm has a market cap of $230.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

