PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,473,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $255,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Theory Financial LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $461,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,159,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.47. The stock had a trading volume of 42,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,102,151. The company has a market cap of $226.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.61 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

