pEOS Trading Up 2.9% Over Last Week (PEOS)

pEOS (PEOS) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $556,188.32 and $47.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, pEOS has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get pEOS alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 671.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,860.49 or 0.69268901 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 528.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.09 or 0.00431978 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00032352 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000277 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pEOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.