Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 9000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.39 million and a PE ratio of -1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.74.
Pelangio Exploration Company Profile (CVE:PX)
See Also
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
Receive News & Ratings for Pelangio Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pelangio Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.