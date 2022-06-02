Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 17,205 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 309,578 shares.The stock last traded at $3.78 and had previously closed at $3.83.

PEAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pear Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63.

Pear Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PEAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pear Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEAR. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

About Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR)

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

