PDT Partners LLC Sells 4,900 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $803,794,000 after buying an additional 1,629,745 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 42,179.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,073,455 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,138,465,000 after buying an additional 639,285 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,305,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,099.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 352,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,635,000 after buying an additional 323,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHW. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.37.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $265.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.94. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $233.32 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The firm has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

