PDT Partners LLC Sells 18,305 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,305 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 35,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Robert Half International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Robert Half International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Robert Half International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RHI opened at $86.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.46. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.46 and a 1-year high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 29.20%.

RHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. CL King raised their target price on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.33.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

