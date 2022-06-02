PDT Partners LLC Sells 12,618 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,618 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of National Instruments worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NATI. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 319.8% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,265,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,888 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in National Instruments by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,053,000 after purchasing an additional 527,862 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in National Instruments by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,153,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,718,000 after purchasing an additional 447,983 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in National Instruments by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 978,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,721,000 after purchasing an additional 441,887 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 402.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 399,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,431,000 after acquiring an additional 320,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

National Instruments stock opened at $34.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 1.09. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $31.39 and a 1 year high of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.24.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). National Instruments had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $385.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 19,032 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $687,816.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,978 shares in the company, valued at $10,443,664.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 2,500 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $87,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,447.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,487 shares of company stock worth $1,275,500. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

