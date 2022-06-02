PDT Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,760 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,290,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total value of $252,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,145.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total value of $399,392.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,731.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,340 shares of company stock worth $677,647. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $702.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $722.73.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $474.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $501.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $594.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.80. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $419.60 and a 52 week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 35.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

