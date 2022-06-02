PDT Partners LLC Raises Position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of Domo worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 222.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DOMO shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Domo from $88.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.60.

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $970,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $1,988,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 160,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,873,643.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,053 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,410. 10.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domo stock opened at $31.84 on Thursday. Domo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $98.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.56.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $74.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

