PDT Partners LLC Purchases 8,100 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Sleep Number worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 341.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $41.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $919.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68. Sleep Number Co. has a 12 month low of $38.86 and a 12 month high of $121.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.68.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.24). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $527.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNBR. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sleep Number from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.80.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

