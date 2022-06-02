PDT Partners LLC Makes New $3.42 Million Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,415,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $666,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $497,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,215 shares of company stock valued at $3,640,491 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $102.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $104.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.66%.

Several research firms recently commented on AEP. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.98.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

