PDT Partners LLC Has $3.03 Million Holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,152 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.43% of bluebird bio worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLUE. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 40,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 26,971 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,199,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,972,000 after acquiring an additional 195,005 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,617,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147,374 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,520,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,192,000 after acquiring an additional 17,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.71. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $35.59.

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 2,183.15% and a negative return on equity of 111.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

