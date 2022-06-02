PDT Partners LLC Grows Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,137 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,274,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,941,000 after buying an additional 1,116,589 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,464,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,871,000 after purchasing an additional 336,305 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,400,000 after purchasing an additional 25,283 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 913,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,510,000 after purchasing an additional 103,589 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 888,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after buying an additional 178,608 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI lowered Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of EDIT opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.24. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $73.03.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 32.88% and a negative net margin of 721.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

