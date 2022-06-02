PDT Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

PDT Partners LLC cut its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,567 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Canada Goose worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Canada Goose by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Canada Goose by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Canada Goose from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.82.

NYSE GOOS opened at $20.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.75.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.46 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.