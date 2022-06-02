PDT Partners LLC Buys Shares of 11,514 monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in monday.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in monday.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in monday.com by 3,483.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 257.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNDY shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of monday.com from $432.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. DA Davidson raised shares of monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of monday.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $110.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.20. monday.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $87.05 and a twelve month high of $450.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.55. monday.com had a negative net margin of 43.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.31 million. monday.com’s revenue was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

