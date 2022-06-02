PDT Partners LLC Acquires 6,900 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 202.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Atlassian by 34,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,239,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Atlassian by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 343,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $179.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $159.54 and a 12-month high of $483.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.38.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.83.

About Atlassian (Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.