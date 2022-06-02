Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 571.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,151 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,274 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of Paycom Software worth $19,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 34.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,886,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Paycom Software by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in Paycom Software by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 31,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in Paycom Software by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software stock traded up $19.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $301.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,626. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $259.95 and a twelve month high of $558.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.48, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $305.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.07.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 9,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total value of $2,645,331.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,727,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,181,686.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $41,559.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at $813,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,721 shares of company stock worth $5,441,538. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $505.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.50.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

