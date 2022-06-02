Paybswap (PAYB) Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Paybswap (PAYB) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Paybswap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Paybswap has a market cap of $73,540.27 and $19.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Paybswap has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 814.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,352.34 or 0.67415182 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 512.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.03 or 0.00443958 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00031769 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Paybswap Coin Profile

Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,142,639 coins. The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap . Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap

Buying and Selling Paybswap

