Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) Shares Sold by Gillson Capital LP

Gillson Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the quarter. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in Pathfinder Acquisition were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

OTCMKTS PFDRU opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.34.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

