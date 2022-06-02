ParkinGo (GOT) Hits Market Capitalization of $988,245.84

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0490 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $988,245.84 and approximately $64.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 32.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,481.58 or 0.99931099 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00031560 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00016052 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000058 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.