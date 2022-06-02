Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the April 30th total of 62,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In other news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $60,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,389.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $85,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,317.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $509,895 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Parke Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,554,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after buying an additional 13,547 shares in the last quarter. 37.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parke Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of PKBK opened at $25.20 on Thursday. Parke Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.13. The firm has a market cap of $300.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.18 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 46.13%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 18.71%.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

