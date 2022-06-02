Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Shares Gap Down to $34.76

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 34.76, but opened at 33.47. Paramount Global shares last traded at 33.47, with a volume of 47 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 35.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.71%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

