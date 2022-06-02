Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Holdings Lowered by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG trimmed its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,042 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW traded up $18.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $519.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,051. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $557.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $540.29. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $350.96 and a 12 month high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total value of $2,237,439.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total value of $1,564,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,150,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,108 shares of company stock valued at $42,628,785 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $626.48.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.