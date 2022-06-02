PAC Protocol (PAC) Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. PAC Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.72 million and $120,796.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PAC Protocol has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00011907 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002020 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000667 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 16,653,834,480 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAC Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

