Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Position Cut by Deccan Value Investors L.P.

Deccan Value Investors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,404,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,746 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide makes up about 15.1% of Deccan Value Investors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Deccan Value Investors L.P. owned about 1.04% of Otis Worldwide worth $383,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 483.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,025. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $71.07 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The company has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.48.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 39.86%.

OTIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays raised Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.56.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

